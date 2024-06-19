Wednesday, June 19, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 3

New Delhi, June 19: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, till July 3.

Vacation Judge Nyay Bindu passed the order. While the judge continues to hear the arguments on his bail plea, the CM’s judicial custody has been extended.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had recently dismissed Kejriwal’s interim bail plea, seeking seven days bail on medical grounds.

Judge Bindu is also hearing the CM’s application asking jail authorities to allow his wife Sunita Kejriwal to join Kejriwal’s medical checkup through video conferencing.

Another relief he has sought is that when the board sits, they would also like to give their input.

Earlier, while dismissing his interim bail, the court had indicated that directions had been issued for specific diagnostic tests for CM Kejriwal, who appeared via video conference from Tihar Jail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last time argued that the bail plea was not maintainable as they criticised CM Kejriwal’s conduct, citing “misuse” of interim bail for campaigning.

Kejriwal’s defence, led by senior advocate N. Hariharan, had claimed that the interim bail plea was necessitated due to his aggravated diabetes and other health issues.

CM Kejriwal surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities on June 2 after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in view of the general elections ended on June 1.

