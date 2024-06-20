No plan to shift Regional Geosciences Lab from Sivasagar: ONGC

Guwahati, June 20: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has clarified that the Regional Geosciences Lab (RGL) would remain in Sivasagar and that it has no plan to shift the facility to another location.

“In response to the recent news items published in few newspapers regarding shifting of ONGC’s Regional Geosciences Lab (RGL) out of Assam, ONGC reiterates that there is no such plan to shift the present RGL from Sivasagar. ONGC reaffirms the continued presence of RGL in Assam,” a statement issued by the corporation said.

“In order to cater to the growing operational requirements of the entire Northeast region in general and Assam in particular, a new RGL with state-of-the-art technology has also been constructed in Jorhat. It will also play a significant role towards providing access to resources fostering a conducive environment for learning, skill development and research works for students of the Northeast region,” the statement said.

“Further, the existing RGL building at Sivasagar has also been renovated to provide better working conditions,” the corporation stated, while reassuring continued commitment to the economic and social development of Assam in response to the recent allegations and call for agitation by some local organisations.

“ONGC remains focused on enhancing operational efficiency and achieving excellence in its operations. Internal organisational adjustments are part of our continuous efforts to improve operational efficiency and service delivery; not to undermine local interests,” the corporation clarified.