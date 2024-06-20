Thursday, June 20, 2024
S. Korea voices regret over Moscow-Pyongyang military cooperation

By: Agencies

Seoul, June 20: South Korea on Thursday voiced regret over a new agreement signed between Russia and North Korea committing the two countries to military technology cooperation “in violation of UN Security Council resolutions”.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry made the comment after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed the “comprehensive strategic partnership” treaty after their summit talks in Pyongyang, which Kim hailed as an elevation of the bilateral relations to a new height, Yonhap news agency reported.

“We express our regret that, despite repeated warnings from the international community, Russia and North Korea have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty and openly mentioned the military-technological cooperation, which directly violates UN Security Council resolutions,” ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing.

South Korea will “sternly respond to any actions that threaten our security by working with the international community, including our allies and friendly nations”, Lim said. Lim added that the government plans to announce its official position regarding the content of the treaty. –IANS

