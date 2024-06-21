Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
Politics

Chandrababu Naidu returns to Assembly as CM two-and-half years after ‘humiliation’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 21: Two-and-half years after walking out over alleged insulting remarks made against his family members, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday returned to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly as Chief Minister.

 

Breaking down publicly over the humiliation he faced as the then leader of the opposition in November 2021, Chandrababu Naidu had vowed to return to the Assembly only after taking oath as the Chief Minister.

 

With the Telugu Desam Party-led alliance storming to power with a landslide majority in recent elections, Naidu entered the House as Chief Minister.

 

On the first day of the first session of the newly-elected Assembly, Naidu stepped into the House after bowing and touching the ground at the entrance.

 

Legislators of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies accorded him a warm welcome. They raised slogans ‘Welcome to august House’ and ‘Truth has prevailed, democracy has won’. The TDP members were also carrying placards with Naidu’s picture.

 

The TDP supremo had not entered the House since November 19, 2021, when he walked out in protest against the highly objectionable remarks made by the then-ruling party members against his family members.

 

Alleging that the MLAs of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) humiliated him by making personal remarks about his wife Bhuvaneswari, Naidu had turned emotional and broke down at a news conference later.

 

Stating that he never faced such humiliation in his political life, he likened the Assembly to ‘Kaurava Sabha’ and decided to boycott it till 2024.

 

The seasoned politician had said his wife never interfered in politics, but the YSRCP leaders dragged her name and resorted to character assassination.

 

The TDP President had said that he tolerated all the humiliations during the last two-and-a-half years but the ruling party crossed all limits.

 

Naidu had appealed to people to extend support to him in this fight for ‘dharma’.

 

In the elections held last month, TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance bagged 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly. YSRCP, which had 151 members in the previous Assembly, was reduced to just 11 seats.

 

The alliance also won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. (IANS)

Previous article
‘UP showed the way’, Rahul, Priyanka thank votes of Raebareli, Amethi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the release...
Technology

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the Electric Vehicle (EV) landscape and ecosystems in India and...
Technology

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200 times increase in the number of space startups in...
NATIONAL

Ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding, father Shatrughan dines with Zaheer Iqbal and family

Shillong, June 21: Putting all rumours to rest actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha finally made an appearance with Zaheer Iqbal,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events,...

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the...

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events,...

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the...

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img