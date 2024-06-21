Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Conrad Sangma inaugurates Mallangkona Police Outpost

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 21: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today inaugurated Mallangkona Police Outpost in West Khasi Hills in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, MLA R Momin, DGP Idashisha Nongrang, MDC Gigur Myrthong and other senior officials of the police department.

The Chief Minister said that safety and security of the people of the state is of utmost priority of the government.

“This has been a long pending demand of the people of Mallangkona to have a police outpost. This establishment of a new police outpost sends a very strong message that safety and security of our people is important,” said Conrad Sangma.

He also said that in other critical locations across the state similar police setups would be put in place to ensure protection of the citizens.

Further, the Chief Minister also said that having the outpost in an area that is close to the border with Assam will instill in the people of the area a sense of security and prevent untoward incidents.

“The state government is actively engaged with the government of Assam to resolve the areas of differences and we are working on resolving the next six areas of differences,” he said.

He also said that the government is aware of the difficulties faced by the people living in border areas and assured that the government is doing its best to address the issues and make the lives of the people in border areas better.

He also informed that the new Mallangkona Police Outpost was constructed through the PIRF fund which is now made available to the Superintendents of Police to have a flexible fund where they can utilise to repair, have new constructions at their own district level without having to take any approval from the state government. He lauded the role of the people of Mallangkona who came forward to help the government by working as labourers and even providing building materials.

“This is a very good and great example of the society coming together and sending a very strong message to the state. I would like to encourage other locations where such projects come up for the community to come forward and be part of the project. It sends a very strong message,” said the chief minister.

The Mallangkona Police Outpost was established in 2019. By investing Rs 17.5 lakhs the outpost building has been constructed under the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund (PIRF) scheme at Mallangkona village under Mawsynrut Civil Sub-Division.

Previous article
Tourist lynched and burnt by Islamist mob in Pakistan’s Swat
Next article
Markets end lower on profit booking, Adani Ports jump before Sensex inclusion
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Monsoon picks up momentum, Kharif sowing expected to speed up

Shillong, June 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the southwest monsoon has picked up...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Pooja Hegde shoots for ‘Suriya 44’ in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Shillong, June 21: Actress Pooja Hegde is currently busy shooting for the tentatively titled film 'Suriya 44' in...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump promises Green Cards to foreign students on graduation

Shillong, June 21: Former US President Donald Trump has said if he is re-elected, his administration will pursue...
Technology

AI can improve daily work by automating tasks for modern Indian engineers: Report

Shillong, June 21: Modern engineers in India feel that artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly improve daily work by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Monsoon picks up momentum, Kharif sowing expected to speed up

Environment 0
Shillong, June 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on...

Pooja Hegde shoots for ‘Suriya 44’ in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 21: Actress Pooja Hegde is currently busy...

Trump promises Green Cards to foreign students on graduation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 21: Former US President Donald Trump has...
Load more

Popular news

Monsoon picks up momentum, Kharif sowing expected to speed up

Environment 0
Shillong, June 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on...

Pooja Hegde shoots for ‘Suriya 44’ in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 21: Actress Pooja Hegde is currently busy...

Trump promises Green Cards to foreign students on graduation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 21: Former US President Donald Trump has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img