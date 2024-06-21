Conrad Sangma inaugurates Mallangkona Police Outpost

Shillong, June 21: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today inaugurated Mallangkona Police Outpost in West Khasi Hills in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, MLA R Momin, DGP Idashisha Nongrang, MDC Gigur Myrthong and other senior officials of the police department.

The Chief Minister said that safety and security of the people of the state is of utmost priority of the government.

“This has been a long pending demand of the people of Mallangkona to have a police outpost. This establishment of a new police outpost sends a very strong message that safety and security of our people is important,” said Conrad Sangma.

He also said that in other critical locations across the state similar police setups would be put in place to ensure protection of the citizens.

Further, the Chief Minister also said that having the outpost in an area that is close to the border with Assam will instill in the people of the area a sense of security and prevent untoward incidents.

“The state government is actively engaged with the government of Assam to resolve the areas of differences and we are working on resolving the next six areas of differences,” he said.

He also said that the government is aware of the difficulties faced by the people living in border areas and assured that the government is doing its best to address the issues and make the lives of the people in border areas better.

He also informed that the new Mallangkona Police Outpost was constructed through the PIRF fund which is now made available to the Superintendents of Police to have a flexible fund where they can utilise to repair, have new constructions at their own district level without having to take any approval from the state government. He lauded the role of the people of Mallangkona who came forward to help the government by working as labourers and even providing building materials.

“This is a very good and great example of the society coming together and sending a very strong message to the state. I would like to encourage other locations where such projects come up for the community to come forward and be part of the project. It sends a very strong message,” said the chief minister.

The Mallangkona Police Outpost was established in 2019. By investing Rs 17.5 lakhs the outpost building has been constructed under the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund (PIRF) scheme at Mallangkona village under Mawsynrut Civil Sub-Division.