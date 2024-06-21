Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Foreign diplomats hail Yoga as priceless gift from India to entire humanity

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 21: Several diplomats serving their respective missions in India joined the International Day of Yoga celebrations with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday. The diplomatic community hailed Yoga as a priceless gift from India to entire humanity.

“Yoga is one of the many precious treasures and heritages given by India to the world. Yoga literally means to join, and its celebration is a celebration of our common humanity. These days yoga is also very popular in Russia,” said Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India.

May-Elin Stener, the Norwegian Ambassador to India and Sri Lanka, who started practising Yoga while serving at Norway’s mission at the United Nations in New York – and is currently mastering the headstand – says that she completely agrees with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Yoga is one of India’s greatest gifts to the world.

“Thank you Dr S Jaishankar for the Yoga session this 10th International Yoga Day. Happy Yoga day to everyone and congratulations to India on giving Yoga to the world and creating great enthusiasm,” said the Ambassador after attending the Yoga session organised by the Indian government on Friday.

Several missions also organised Yoga sessions at their respective Embassies which saw the participation of several enthusiastic people.

“Few things are as universal and yet as personal as Yoga. It is highly introspective and at the same time, it connects us as mindful human beings. This morning, me & my team had a wonderful session in the garden of my residence. Happy International Yoga Day to everyone!” posted Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan. British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said that she was “delighted” to be celebrating International Yoga Day with EAM Jaishankar in Delhi.

“As we joined Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar to mark International Yoga Day 2024, I discover British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron effortlessly holds a double lotus,” Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott posted on X along with several photographs of the session.

Marking the International Day of Yoga, staff members of the Embassy of France in India gathered for a session in the spirit of this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for self and society’. Sporting T-shirts in the French tricolour, the participants enthusiastically performed ‘asanas’ in an hour-long session under the guidance of a yoga coach.

“The morning practice was also a celebration of well-being at the workplace and a moment of camaraderie among colleagues,” stated the Embassy. China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong also took to social media, mentioning Yoga’s growing popularity in the country.

“Greetings on the International Yoga Day! As a peaceful and harmonious sport, it become popular in China. Many Chinese, including women in their 60s and 70s in some villages, can easily do handstands, splits, and lower backs. My colleagues are also fond of it. Take a look!” he said while posting photographs of several Chinese citizens doing various Yoga postures.

IANS

Previous article
SC issues notice on plea seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 counselling
Next article
With days left for 3 new criminal laws to come into force, CM Mamata urges PM to postpone implementation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Conrad Sangma inaugurates Mallangkona Police Outpost

Shillong, June 21: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today inaugurated Mallangkona Police Outpost in West Khasi Hills in...
INTERNATIONAL

Tourist lynched and burnt by Islamist mob in Pakistan’s Swat

Swat, June 21: In yet another horrifying incident of mob lynching, a local tourist in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
NATIONAL

With days left for 3 new criminal laws to come into force, CM Mamata urges PM to postpone implementation

Kolkata, June 21: With just nine days left for the three new criminal laws to come into force...
NATIONAL

SC issues notice on plea seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 counselling

  New Delhi, June 21: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Conrad Sangma inaugurates Mallangkona Police Outpost

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 21: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today...

Tourist lynched and burnt by Islamist mob in Pakistan’s Swat

INTERNATIONAL 0
Swat, June 21: In yet another horrifying incident of...

With days left for 3 new criminal laws to come into force, CM Mamata urges PM to postpone implementation

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 21: With just nine days left for...
Load more

Popular news

Conrad Sangma inaugurates Mallangkona Police Outpost

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 21: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today...

Tourist lynched and burnt by Islamist mob in Pakistan’s Swat

INTERNATIONAL 0
Swat, June 21: In yet another horrifying incident of...

With days left for 3 new criminal laws to come into force, CM Mamata urges PM to postpone implementation

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 21: With just nine days left for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img