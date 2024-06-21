Friday, June 21, 2024
Murmu turns 66; Vice President, PM greet her

By: Agencies

New Delhi, June 20: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished President Droupadi Murmu a long and healthy life on her 66th birthday on Thursday.
Murmu started her day by visiting the Lord Jagannath temple in Delhi and prayed for the welfare of all citizens.
“Jai Jagannath! Today I visited the Jagannath temple in Delhi and prayed for the welfare of all countrymen and also (wished) that our country continues to set new standards of progress,” the president’s office said in a post on X, in Hindi, along with pictures of the visit.
Murmu was born on June 20, 1958 at Uparbeda village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj.
She was sworn-in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. (PTI)

