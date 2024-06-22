Saturday, June 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam Education dept extends UG admission deadline due to flood

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, June 22: The Higher Education Department in Assam has extended the date of admissions to undergraduate courses in colleges across the state as the monsoon flood has impacted the whole process, with many students failing to reach the institutions for admission, officials said.

According to the latest directive, although the last date for admission as per the first merit list was June 21, however, colleges can admit students till June 23. The release of the second merit list was also postponed to June 24 and 25.

The colleges will release the merit lists in two installments and students can take admissions between June 26 to 28. Spot admissions will begin on June 29. The names of students who fail to be included in the merit lists can be admitted to colleges if they have vacant seats after two rounds of the admission process.

Meanwhile, each college has reserved at least 20 per cent of seats for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) pass candidates. The admissions to these seats will also start after June 29.

In three districts of Barak Valley — Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar which were largely affected by the second spell of flood in Assam, the colleges witnessed a very low turnout of students till now.

A senior official in the Karimganj district said that many areas have been submerged under the flood water and the students could not step out of their house to take admissions into colleges.

IANS

Previous article
Aftab Shivdasani to star in ‘musical, romance, horror’ film titled ‘Kasoor’
Next article
Overseas Indians’ faith grows in Indian economy with $1 billion deposits in April
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

AMU Professor conducts faculty development programme at USTM

  Guwahati, June 22: A week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Training on Application of SPSS for Data Analysis...
Environment

Assam’s grassroot conservation worker shares experiential knowledge in first IWEC

Guwahati, June 22: An experienced field staff of biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, Dibakar Nayak who has been extensively...
MEGHALAYA

NCPCR asks Meghalaya to provide benefits to physically challenged children

Shillong, June 22: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) today asked Meghalaya Government to converge...
NATIONAL

How Vadhavan port will put India on global map, generate lakhs of jobs

  Mumbai, June 22: The proposed mega Vadhavan port in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, worth Rs 76, 220...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AMU Professor conducts faculty development programme at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, June 22: A week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP)...

Assam’s grassroot conservation worker shares experiential knowledge in first IWEC

Environment 0
Guwahati, June 22: An experienced field staff of biodiversity...

NCPCR asks Meghalaya to provide benefits to physically challenged children

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 22: The National Commission for Protection of...
Load more

Popular news

AMU Professor conducts faculty development programme at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, June 22: A week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP)...

Assam’s grassroot conservation worker shares experiential knowledge in first IWEC

Environment 0
Guwahati, June 22: An experienced field staff of biodiversity...

NCPCR asks Meghalaya to provide benefits to physically challenged children

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 22: The National Commission for Protection of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img