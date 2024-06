Shillong, June 22: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) today asked Meghalaya Government to converge data of 4000 disable children in the state and ensure that they get all their certificate and entitlement.

The NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo also said that there are around 364 children with HIV in Meghalaya and if they are eligible, they should be given compensation.