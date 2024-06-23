Sunday, June 23, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Aamir Khan visits Sevagram in Maharashtra; says ‘thoughts of Bapuji had a great influence on me’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 23: Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan on Sunday visited Sevagram in Maharashtra for the first time, and said how he has been an ardent follower of Mahatama Gandhi while also underlining the Father of the Nation’s influence on him.

 

Sevagram, located in Maharashtra, is the place of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram, and his residence from 1936 till his death in 1948.

 

After Sabarmati, Sevagram Ashram holds immense importance as the residence of Mahatma Gandhi is located there.

 

Talking to mediapersons, Aamir, said: “I have come for the first time in Sevagram. There is a magical energy over here. I have been a follower of Bapuji, and his thoughts had a great influence on me. I am very happy that I have come to a place where he has spent time and days. The things he had used… seeing them felt great which I can’t express in words. It’s a really wonderful place.”

 

Aamir, who first appeared on the screen at the age of eight in the 1973 movie ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, marked his leading role opposite Juhi Chawla in the 1988 tragic romance ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.

 

He then went on to star in movies like ‘Dil’, ‘Afsana Pyaar Ka’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Ghulam’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Fanaa’.

 

Aamir has also delivered more hits, like ‘Dhoom 3’, and ‘PK’. However, his movies like ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ received mixed reviews from critics.

 

The actor recently produced ‘Laapataa Ladies’. The comedy drama is directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, and tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband’s homes.

 

He next as ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ in the pipeline.

 

The sports drama is directed by R.S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir and Kiran. (IANS)

Previous article
Riteish Deshmukh makes his OTT series debut with ‘Pill’
Next article
Shatrughan blesses Sonakshi-Zaheer; reception venue dolled up in red for all-night party
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shatrughan blesses Sonakshi-Zaheer; reception venue dolled up in red for all-night party

Shillong, June 23: The Bollywood veteran and Asansol's newly-elected Lok Sabha MP, Shatrughan Sinha, blessed his daughter Sonakshi...
Business

Sensex Update: Markets look tired but expiry could change things

Shillong, June 23: Markets were open for four trading sessions in the previous week as there was a...
INTERNATIONAL

Houthi drone attack hits merchant vessel in Red Sea

Shillong, June 23: A merchant vessel flying the Liberian flag was struck by a Houthi drone attack while...
News Alert

Nagaland CM tells state’s AG to intervene as 45 Naga youth detained in Punjab

Shillong, June 23: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio asked the state's Advocate General to personally intervene in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shatrughan blesses Sonakshi-Zaheer; reception venue dolled up in red for all-night party

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 23: The Bollywood veteran and Asansol's newly-elected...

Sensex Update: Markets look tired but expiry could change things

Business 0
Shillong, June 23: Markets were open for four trading...

Houthi drone attack hits merchant vessel in Red Sea

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 23: A merchant vessel flying the Liberian...
Load more

Popular news

Shatrughan blesses Sonakshi-Zaheer; reception venue dolled up in red for all-night party

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 23: The Bollywood veteran and Asansol's newly-elected...

Sensex Update: Markets look tired but expiry could change things

Business 0
Shillong, June 23: Markets were open for four trading...

Houthi drone attack hits merchant vessel in Red Sea

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 23: A merchant vessel flying the Liberian...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img