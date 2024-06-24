Monday, June 24, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Hyundai Motor doubles down on ensuring longer driving range of EVs

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 24: Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening its electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain and internal production capacity, as the world’s third-largest auto group seeks to present price-competitive EV models with better driving ranges.

 

Last week, SQM, a Chilean lithium mining company, announced that it reached a long-term agreement with Hyundai Motor and Kia to supply lithium hydroxide to the South Korean automakers.

 

The SQM deal marked Hyundai’s third lithium hydroxide supply contract signed this year after the ones with Chinese companies Ganfeng Lithium and Chengxin Lithium Group announced in January, reports Yonhap news agency.

 

Lithium hydroxide is used in high-priced ternary batteries, such as NCM (nickel-cobalt-manganese) batteries, which are high in energy density. NCM batteries are relatively expensive but allow for a long driving range per charge for EVs compared with the more broadly used LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries.

 

Auto industry observers see Hyundai Motor Group’s recent lithium hydroxide supply deals as a sign that the group is focusing on adopting high-capacity NCM batteries to boost the driving range of its future EV models.

 

Anxiety over the driving range of EVs is often cited as a key hindrance in the mass adoption of electric cars, with many drivers remaining unconvinced that EVs offer enough mileage per charge.

 

The Casper Electric, Hyundai’s yet-unveiled sub-compact electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), boasts a maximum driving range of 315 kilometers on a single charge thanks to its NCM battery, whereas the comparable Ray EV by Kia has a range of 205 kms due to its LFP battery.

 

The Casper Electric, which will be badged as Inster in Europe, will debut at the Busan International Mobility Show this week.

 

The EV3, Kia’s new dedicated EV SUV to be sold starting in July, will also be equipped with an NCM battery instead of an LFP battery. The long-range trim of the EV3, fitted with a high-capacity 81.4 kWh NCM battery, has a driving range of up to 501 kms on a single charge.

 

Given its higher price tag, Hyundai Motor Group is seeking to lower its EV customers’ NCM battery cost burden by internalising production.

 

This year, the South Korean auto giant began production at its battery plant in Indonesia established jointly with LG Energy Solution. Kia will use the NCM batteries produced at the Indonesia plant in the upcoming EV3 units.

 

Song Ho-sung, CEO and president of Kia, last month stressed the importance of ensuring the long driving range of EVs, suggesting that Kia will expand its adoption of NCM batteries. (IANS)

Previous article
India electronics component manufacturing to hit $240 bn by 2030, create 2.8 lakh jobs by 2026
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Canara Bank says X handle compromised, working to restore it

Bengaluru, June 23: After its official social media handle on X was hacked, Canara Bank on Sunday acknowledged...
INTERNATIONAL

Saudi Arabia registers 1,301 pilgrim deaths during Haj

Riyadh, June 24: Saudi Arabia has announced that it recorded 1,301 deaths among pilgrims during the Haj season,...
NATIONAL

Meta AI arrives in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and more

New Delhi, June 24: Tech giant Meta on Monday announced the availability of its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant...
NATIONAL

T20 World Cup: Sign language commentary becomes boon for deaf cricket fans in India

New Delhi, June 24: When Jasprit Bumrah castled Muhammad Rizwan on the first ball of the 15th over...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Canara Bank says X handle compromised, working to restore it

Business 0
Bengaluru, June 23: After its official social media handle...

Saudi Arabia registers 1,301 pilgrim deaths during Haj

INTERNATIONAL 0
Riyadh, June 24: Saudi Arabia has announced that it...

Meta AI arrives in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and more

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 24: Tech giant Meta on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Canara Bank says X handle compromised, working to restore it

Business 0
Bengaluru, June 23: After its official social media handle...

Saudi Arabia registers 1,301 pilgrim deaths during Haj

INTERNATIONAL 0
Riyadh, June 24: Saudi Arabia has announced that it...

Meta AI arrives in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and more

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 24: Tech giant Meta on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img