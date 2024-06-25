Hungary snatch late winner to keep last 16 hopes alive

STUTTGART, June 24: A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship on Sunday to wreck its opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history.

Late substitute Kevin Csoboth scored his first international goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time as Hungary secured third spot in Group A, behind first-place Germany and Switzerland.

The match was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to Barnabás Varga midway through the second half. The Hungary forward was taken to hospital and will likely need an operation after fracturing several bones in his face.

Varga will take no part in the rest of the tournament should Hungary’s three points be enough to reach the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as one of the four best third-place teams — which it might not know until Wednesday when the final round of group games finishes.

The whole stadium looked on in concern after Varga collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn. His teammates held up blankets to shield the player as he was tended to by medical staff and both sets of fans applauded when Varga was stretchered off after a delay of around 10 minutes.

Germany topped the group after a late goal saw it rescue a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Scotland was eliminated after finishing last in the group, with just one point from a draw against Switzerland. It was humiliated 5-1 by Germany in the Euro 2024 opener.

The Scottish players were furious as they had penalty appeals waved away late on when Stuart Armstrong was sent crashing to the ground by Willi Orbán but Argentinian referee Facundo Tello played on.

“100% penalty. Somebody somewhere has to explain to me why that’s not a penalty,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said. “It’s 100%. And like I say, it’s a one-goal game, we get a penalty, can be a different night. I’ve got other words, but I’m not going to use them.

“European competition might have been better to have a European referee, but we had European VAR. And maybe the referee didn’t see the challenge clearly on the pitch so what’s the purpose of the VAR if they’re not going to come in on something like that. It was a penalty.”

Despite both teams needing the win in Stuttgart, chances were few and far between.

Scotland was dominating possession but not doing much with it and struggling to break Hungary down.

But Hungary started to get a foothold in the match and almost took the lead four minutes from the break, although the flag might have gone up for offside had Orbán’s header — from a clever Dominik Szoboszlai free kick — not hit the crossbar and gone out for a goal kick.

Scotland ended the half with 64% possession but no attempts on goal whatsoever. Hungary had five.

Clarke’s side finally had a shot in the 53rd but Ché Adams curled his effort way over the bar.

Csoboth was brought on in the 86th minute and he almost had an immediate impact as he hit the far post from a tight angle.

Both goalkeepers had to make saves in a chaotic 10 minutes of stoppage time before Csoboth snatched the win.

Csoboth started the counterattack and, with Scotland outnumbered, picked out an unmarked Roland Sallai before sprinting into the area to receive the return pass and slot into the near corner, sparking wild celebrations among the Hungary players and fans.

The Scotland players fell to the ground in disappointment. (AP)