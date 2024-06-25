Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Porsche hit-and-run: Maha CM gives cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to parents of victims

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 25: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each as a special consideration to the parents of the two IT engineers who died in the infamous Pune Porsche hit-and-run case.

 

CM Shinde assured their parents that even if the court has granted bail to the minor accused in this case, action would be taken against the culprits.

 

Omprakash Koshta, father of Anish Koshta, who died in the accident and Suresh Koshta, father of the other victim Ashwini Koshta, had met CM Shinde at his Varsha residence on Monday.

 

CM Shinde said that the case would be tried in a fast-track court to give speedy justice to the two young people who lost their lives.

 

The bereaved parents thanked the Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra and state police for taking up the case afresh and taking action against all the culprits to bring justice to their children. (IANS)

