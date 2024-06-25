UP BJP to hold seminars to mark ‘Black Day’ today

Shillong, June 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh will organise seminars at the district level on the Emergency Protest Day on Tuesday which is being observed as Black Day.

BJP State Vice President Trimbak Tripathi said that the Emergency imposed by the Congress on June 25, 1975 led to the murder of democracy, violation of human rights and other types of atrocities on the countrymen.

“It is remembered in history as a Black Day,” he said.

Tripathi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will participate in the programs organised by the party on the occasion of Black Day.

He said that ministers, party officials and senior leaders of the state government will participate in the programs to be held at the district level in the entire state.

Remembering the atrocities committed during the Emergency, the programs will honour MISA prisoners at the district level and a pledge of commitment to protect democracy will also be taken in the programs. (IANS)