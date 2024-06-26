Campaign against drugs: Assam cops nab 2294 persons within 6 months

Guwahati, June 26: Amidst an intensive campaign against drugs and drug traffickers in the state, the Assam Police have arrested 2294 persons and registered 1462 cases in connection with drug trafficking in less than six months this year.

Sharing data for the year 2024 till June 24, on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the state police force informed that 120 kilograms of heroin; 16,255 kilograms of ganja; 31 kilograms of opium; 1,38,161 bottles of cough syrup; 13,03,278 tablets/capsules; 10 kilograms of morphine; 0.002 kilograms of cocaine; 978 kg cannabis and 2 kg methamphetamine have been seized amid intensified operations against drug traffickers during the period.

Notably, 20 bighas of cannabis plantations have also been destroyed during the period.

Moreover, cash amounting Rs 43,94,966 and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) amounting Rs 10,550 have been seized by Assam Police teams during the period.

“On this International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Assam Police reaffirms its commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs from our society. As envisioned by the honourable Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are working for a safer Assam,” the state police force posted on its official X handle on Wednesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), chief minister Sarma posted “Since 2021, the Government of Assam has taken a firm stand against narcotics and is vigorously pursuing the mission of ‘Assam Against Drugs’ to safeguard the state’s youths from falling into the trap of drugs.”

“Assam has been waging a war against drugs, striking at this menace at regular intervals and recovering drugs worth over Rs 2,100 crore. We remain committed to creating a Drug-Free Assam, where our children are safe from the threat of narcotics and can lead a healthy life,” the chief minister said.

It may be mentioned that 12 lakh kilograms of seized narcotic drugs, worth about Rs 12000 crore, have been destroyed under a special campaign.