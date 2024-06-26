Wednesday, June 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Car trying to avoid hitting leopard overturns, woman killed

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Hyderabad, June 26: A woman was killed when a car overturned while trying to avoid hitting a leopard in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. The accident occurred on the outskirts of Yellammakunta, police said.

The deceased was identified as Lalitha, a resident of Yacharam village in Kamareddy district. Her husband Prabhakar sustained critical injuries and was admitted to hospital.

United Nizamabad district in the past reported accidents involving leopards. A leopard was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on National Highway 44 near Chandrayanapally in February 2023. In September 2022, a leopard was killed after being hit by an unknown speeding vehicle on National Highway 44 in the Daggi forest area. Forest officials say due to growing man-animal conflict, leopards are dying in road and rail accidents.

Animal conservation activists have been demanding that the speed of vehicles on highways passing through forests be controlled to prevent such accidents. They have also suggested the construction of underpasses and bridges in forests for animals.

IANS

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi shake hands as they welcome LS Speaker Om Birla
Next article
RBI Chief sees India on path to steady 8 pc GDP growth
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Sensex, Nifty close at record high, media and energy stocks shine

Mumbai, June 26:  Indian equity indices closed at a record high on Wednesday following a rally in media...
NATIONAL

‘Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like’: PM Modi reacts after Speaker’s 2-minute silence

New Delhi, June 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a shout-out to the newly elected Speaker...
NATIONAL

LoP Rahul Gandhi offers full support to LS Speaker Birla; also sends a message

New Delhi, June 26: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, congratulated the newly-elected...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt to provide incentives to mobilise VDPs against drug menace: Paul

Shillong, June 26: Meghalaya Social Welfare Department  will provide incentives to the traditional heads or Dorbar Shnong in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sensex, Nifty close at record high, media and energy stocks shine

Business 0
Mumbai, June 26:  Indian equity indices closed at a...

‘Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like’: PM Modi reacts after Speaker’s 2-minute silence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

LoP Rahul Gandhi offers full support to LS Speaker Birla; also sends a message

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of...
Load more

Popular news

Sensex, Nifty close at record high, media and energy stocks shine

Business 0
Mumbai, June 26:  Indian equity indices closed at a...

‘Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like’: PM Modi reacts after Speaker’s 2-minute silence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

LoP Rahul Gandhi offers full support to LS Speaker Birla; also sends a message

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img