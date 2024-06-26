Encounter in Jammu’s Doda starts between security forces and terrorists

Shillong, June 26: An encounter started on Wednesday between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Doda district.

“An encounter has started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Gandoh area of Doda district. CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) was launched by police and the army in the Gandoh area today,” an official said.

He said that as the security forces came closer, hiding terrorists fired at the forces triggering an encounter.

“Firing exchanges are now going on in the area,” the officials said.

Today’s operation in the Doda district is part of the larger strategy worked out by the security forces and the intelligence agencies to eradicate terrorism from the Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar and Reasi districts of Jammu region where a group of around 70 foreign terrorists are reportedly active. (IANS)