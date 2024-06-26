Wednesday, June 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

HSPDP seeks 80% reservation for Khasi-Jaintia, Garo communities

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 25: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has proposed an 80 per cent combined reservation for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities to prevent deprivation or discrimination based on ethnic identity.
The party submitted its suggestions to the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy on Tuesday. HSPDP president KP Pangniang emphasized the need to review the reservation policy dated January 12, 1972, to ensure overall growth in employment across different societal categories.
“The party is of the opinion of combining 40%+40% for a total of 80% for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo to foster healthy competition and efficiency among the Scheduled Tribes of the state, which will also prevent deprivation or discrimination on ethnic identity,” Pangniang said.
Referring to the Office Memorandum dated December 18, 1972, concerning reservation of vacancies at the district level, Pangniang added, “The party suggests that 90% preference should be given to local candidates of any particular district of Meghalaya. Recruitment in Khasi Jaintia Hills should be meant only for the Khasi-Jaintias, while recruitment in Garo Hills district should be meant only for the Garos.”
The HSPDP has also urged the committee to reconsider the implementation of the state reservation policy for the allocation of academic seats. Since the inception of Meghalaya, the State Reservation Policy dated January 12, 1972, has included percentage-based allocations for academic seats among the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities. However, Pangniang noted the absence of a clear section or clause in the reservation policy regarding this allocation.
“The party feels it is the need of the hour to relook into the matter,” he concluded.

Previous article
VPP MP to skip LS Speaker’s election
Next article
Rakkam warns of legal challenges if reservation policy is changed
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Edn minister beseeches MLAs to adopt schools

SHILLONG, June 25: In a fervent appeal, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Tuesday beseeched all 60 legislators...
MEGHALAYA

Premium petrol and snooty workers vex city motorists!

SHILLONG, June 25: More often than not, motorists in Shillong find themselves engaging in a squabble with fuel...
MEGHALAYA

Search ops for missing boy futile on third day

SHILLONG, June 25: The search operation for 16-year-old Siddharth Chettri, who was swept away by a flash flood...
MEGHALAYA

Pseudo-BJP leaders creating rift in party, claims Bernard

TURA, June 25: Tura MDC and state BJP vice president, Bernard Marak has lashed out at alleged reports...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Edn minister beseeches MLAs to adopt schools

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: In a fervent appeal, Education Minister...

Premium petrol and snooty workers vex city motorists!

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: More often than not, motorists in...

Search ops for missing boy futile on third day

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The search operation for 16-year-old Siddharth...
Load more

Popular news

Edn minister beseeches MLAs to adopt schools

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: In a fervent appeal, Education Minister...

Premium petrol and snooty workers vex city motorists!

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: More often than not, motorists in...

Search ops for missing boy futile on third day

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The search operation for 16-year-old Siddharth...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img