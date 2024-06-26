HSPDP seeks 80% reservation for Khasi-Jaintia, Garo communities

SHILLONG, June 25: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has proposed an 80 per cent combined reservation for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities to prevent deprivation or discrimination based on ethnic identity.

The party submitted its suggestions to the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy on Tuesday. HSPDP president KP Pangniang emphasized the need to review the reservation policy dated January 12, 1972, to ensure overall growth in employment across different societal categories.

“The party is of the opinion of combining 40%+40% for a total of 80% for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo to foster healthy competition and efficiency among the Scheduled Tribes of the state, which will also prevent deprivation or discrimination on ethnic identity,” Pangniang said.

Referring to the Office Memorandum dated December 18, 1972, concerning reservation of vacancies at the district level, Pangniang added, “The party suggests that 90% preference should be given to local candidates of any particular district of Meghalaya. Recruitment in Khasi Jaintia Hills should be meant only for the Khasi-Jaintias, while recruitment in Garo Hills district should be meant only for the Garos.”

The HSPDP has also urged the committee to reconsider the implementation of the state reservation policy for the allocation of academic seats. Since the inception of Meghalaya, the State Reservation Policy dated January 12, 1972, has included percentage-based allocations for academic seats among the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities. However, Pangniang noted the absence of a clear section or clause in the reservation policy regarding this allocation.

“The party feels it is the need of the hour to relook into the matter,” he concluded.