Saturday, June 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Meta purged over 21 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Insta in India in May

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 29: Meta said that it took down over 15.6 million pieces of bad content across 13 policies for Facebook and more than 5.8 million pieces of objectionable content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in May.

In May, Facebook received 22,251 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 13,982 cases. These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“Of the other 8,269 reports where specialised review was needed, we analysed content as per our policies and took action on 5,583 complaints in total. The remaining 2,686 grievances were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta added. On Instagram, the company received 14,373 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism. “Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 7,300 cases,” it said.

Of the other 7,073 reports where the specialised review was needed, Meta analysed the content and took action on 4,172 complaints in total. The remaining 2,901 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned. Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

IANS

Previous article
Maharashtra: CBI cracks down on dubious passports scam; books 32
Next article
India’s indigenous helicopter grabs spotlight on Seychelles National Day Victoria
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s indigenous helicopter grabs spotlight on Seychelles National Day Victoria

(Seychelles), June 29: Indian Navy's indigenously-built Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) grabbed the spotlight as Seychelles celebrated its 48th...
NATIONAL

Maharashtra: CBI cracks down on dubious passports scam; books 32

Mumbai, June 29: In a major cleansing operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has swooped on 33...
NATIONAL

Liquor policy scam: CM Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in CBI case

New Delhi, June 29: A city court on Saturday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial...
NATIONAL

Delhi court reserves order on CBI’s plea seeking custody of CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 29: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved its order on CBI’s application demanding judicial...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s indigenous helicopter grabs spotlight on Seychelles National Day Victoria

NATIONAL 0
(Seychelles), June 29: Indian Navy's indigenously-built Advance Light Helicopter...

Maharashtra: CBI cracks down on dubious passports scam; books 32

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 29: In a major cleansing operation, the...

Liquor policy scam: CM Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in CBI case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 29: A city court on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

India’s indigenous helicopter grabs spotlight on Seychelles National Day Victoria

NATIONAL 0
(Seychelles), June 29: Indian Navy's indigenously-built Advance Light Helicopter...

Maharashtra: CBI cracks down on dubious passports scam; books 32

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 29: In a major cleansing operation, the...

Liquor policy scam: CM Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in CBI case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 29: A city court on Saturday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img