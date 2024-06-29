Nation stands firm with their families: Defence Minister on death of soldiers in Ladakh

New Delhi, June 29: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed grief over the death of five Indian Army soldiers while they were attempting to cross a river in Ladakh, and said that the nation stands firm with their families.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh.”

“We will never forget the exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” the Defence Minister added.

Five Army soldiers were killed during a tank warfare exercise in the Ladakh region when the stream through which the tanks were passing suddenly got flooded on Friday. Army officials said while deinducting from a military training activity, an army tank got struck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to a sudden increase in the water level.

Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission did not succeed and the tank crew lost their lives, the officials said. The Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway.

IANS