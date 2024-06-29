Sunday, June 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

RPF inspector, two others suspended for pilferage of Railway property worth over Rs 17 lakh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, June 29:  An inspector along with a sub-inspector and a head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), South Eastern Railway (SER), have been suspended for pilferage of railway property worth Rs 17,65,456 over the last two years from a store.

An official said that department proceedings have also been initiated against the accused. In addition to this, a criminal case has also been lodged against them that may land them behind bars.

“The crime came to light after the handover of store charge between two inspectors recently. The officer who took over noticed discrepancies in the distribution of UPS units and their accessories. These were procured in 2022. The inspector who had taken over immediately brought this to the attention of the RPF administration of SER and an inquiry was initiated by the Internal Vigilance Wing (IVW) of the RPF,” an SER Spokesperson said.

He said that the report prepared by the IVW on June 20, 2024, substantiated the allegations and found primary facie evidence of involvement of the three accused. He said that the department proceedings were immediately initiated and a criminal case under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, was registered against the trio at the RPF Post at Garden Reach in Kolkata. Further inquiry is in progress and appropriate action will be taken if the three are found guilty, he said.

IANS

Previous article
NTPC board gives go-ahead for raising Rs 12,000 crore via NCDs
Next article
Bengal coal smuggling case: Former GM of ECL, 2 others sent to judicial custody
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY PULLOUT

In memory of Kargil’s Hero

Ahead of the Late Captain’s 25th death anniversary, Joziah Ryan K Lyngdoh pays a visit to the martyr’s...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

“PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE’’ DOES THIS HOLD IN STROKE OR BRAIN ATTACK?

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability. It is a well-known medical condition where...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Memes of the Hills: Bridging Cultures and Sparking Dissent

What’s in a meme? Whether you're familiar with the "Disaster Girl" (Zoe Roth), side-eyeing Chloe, or the perpetually...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

The cost of climbing: Why the last living member of the first Everest expedition is worried

The eco-fragile Sagarmatha National Park and buffer zone in northeastern Nepal is home to Mount Everest and seven...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

In memory of Kargil’s Hero

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Ahead of the Late Captain’s 25th death anniversary, Joziah...

“PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE’’ DOES THIS HOLD IN STROKE OR BRAIN ATTACK?

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death...

Memes of the Hills: Bridging Cultures and Sparking Dissent

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
What’s in a meme? Whether you're familiar with the...
Load more

Popular news

In memory of Kargil’s Hero

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Ahead of the Late Captain’s 25th death anniversary, Joziah...

“PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE’’ DOES THIS HOLD IN STROKE OR BRAIN ATTACK?

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death...

Memes of the Hills: Bridging Cultures and Sparking Dissent

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
What’s in a meme? Whether you're familiar with the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img