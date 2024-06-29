T20 World Cup final may not happen today

Rain threat looms large in Barbados

New Delhi, June 28: After their thumping wins over respective opponents in the semifinals, India and South Africa will lock horns in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

India overpowered defending champions England in a match delayed by rain and a wet outfield in the second semifinal in Guyana while South Africa thumped Afghanistan in the first semifinal encounter to proceed to their first-ever World Cup final. Both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament, but rain is expected to play its part in the final. However, there is a reserve day in place for the title game. If the match cannot take place on Saturday, there is a reserve day on Sunday.

However, there are chances of rain on the reserve day as well with 57 per cent cloud cover during the day. If the final match gets washed out, both India and South Africa will be declared joint winners of the tournament. (IANS)