NIA arrests two members of Intl fundamentalist organisation in TN

Shillong, June 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it has arrested two persons after extensive searches at 10 locations in five districts of Tamil Nadu in the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case.

“The arrested accused are members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation which is working to re-establish Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani,” the agency said in a statement.

The NIA has identified the accused as Abdul Rehman and Mujibur Rehman Altham Sahib, both from Thanjavur District.

NIA investigations revealed that they were involved in conducting secret classes to radicalise youth in extremist ideologies, promoting democracy and the Indian Constitution, law and judiciary etc as anti-Islamic.

“The trainees were taught that India was now Darul Kufr (land of non-believers) and it was their duty to transform it into Darul Islam by establishing an Islamic state in India by waging violent jihad,” the statement said.

Sunday’s searches led to the seizure of digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, SIM and memory cards, besides several other incriminating documents, including books and printouts containing ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Khilafa, Islamic State and proposed Khilafa government and its funding structures, etc.

The agency said that investigations in the case are continuing. (IANS)