NATIONAL

PM Modi resumes ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, June 30 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday resumed his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ after taking a break during the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, he said, “Delighted to connect with people through Mann Ki Baat once again…”

This was his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ after taking charge as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

The PM paid homage to the martyrs of the Santhal Rebellion on the occasion of Hul Diwas and mentioned that Sidhu and Kanhu organised a movement against the British in 1855, two years before 1857.

Earlier, in a post on social media, PM Modi had urged people to share their ideas and inputs for the broadcast.

The monthly broadcast was discontinued in view of the general elections as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in place.

PM Modi’s last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast was aired on February 25, before the poll schedule was announced. –IANS

Lucknow Cybercell nabs 3 ‘CBi officers’, makes its first ‘digital arrest’
Prez Murmu, HM Shah, Bengal CM pay homage to martyrs of Santhal rebellion
