‘Tears flowing down’: Big B, Aamir join Bollywood celebrities hailing Team India

Shillong, June 30: Celebratory reactions continued to pour in from Bollywood stars much after Team India retired into their dressing room following the historic T20 World Cup win at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday night.

Amitabh Bachchan, writing on X, said it for the nation with his one-sentence comment: “Tears flowing down … in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds … World Champions India … Jai Hind, Jai Hind, Jai Hind.”

Aamir Khan, smiling from ear to ear, posted a video on X with this congratulatory message that ended with him flashing a thumbs up sign: “Congratulations Team India! What a great match! Loved it. Thank you for some great cricket. You guys really do us proud. Lots of love.”

Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress now better-known as Mrs Virat Kohli, posted a cute personal experience on Instagram: “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV. … Yes, my darling … they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement.”

Malayalam superstar Mammootty said it all when he posted on X: “What a night, what a comeback!! India – The World Champions Again. Congrats to the whole team!”

Manoj Bajpayee, in an Instagram post with a picture of Kohli reacting to the victory on the field, commented: “Kya zabardast jeet hai. Lahra do tiranga. So proud of our boys for this phenomenal win.”

In a lengthy post dedicated to the win, Ranveer Singh began by hailing coach Rahul Dravid. “What a way to win. It was all but lost. And then … the fight back. What a befitting tribute to one of the greatest champions of Indian cricket. Rahul ‘The Wall’ Dravid.”

Ranveer mentioned each member of the team who had contributed to the big moment: “The KING dropping the anchor … What a way to cap an incredible career. @viratkohli BAPU with the clutch combinations @aksharpatel BUMRAH … cemented as the greatest Indian pacer of all time @jaspritb1 … SKY with one of the most iconic outfield catches in the history of sport … frame that @surya_14kumar … ARSHDEEP the lionheart fought like a warrior @_arshdeep.singh__ HARDIK .. The Ultimate Redemption … what a story arc! Heroic! @hardikpandya83

Kiara Advani gushed in a post crowded with emojis: “What a fantastic finale and tournament. Led brilliantly under @rohitsharma45, spectacular performance by all the players and @jaspritb1 are you even real? @virat.kohli your speech today … heart so full to see @rahuldravidofficial win as the coach!! Team Indiaaaaa brings it home!”

Vijay Verma, who’ll soon be seen in ‘Mirzapur 3’, said: “This is such a big day for all of us. What a brilliant tournament that ended with this collective overwhelming joy. Boys slayed well. 2011 wali feels phir se.” (IANS)