Sunday, June 30, 2024
NATIONAL

YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy placed under house arrest in Tirupati

By: Agencies

Tirupati, June 30 :Police placed YSR Congress Party MP from Rajampet, P. Midhun Reddy, under house arrest here on Sunday as he was planning to leave for Punganur in Chittoor district to meet party workers.

The police did not permit Midhun Reddy’s visit to the town as there was apprehension of breach of peace.

Some police officers met the MP at his house and informed him that there was no permission for the visit.

A large number of policemen were deployed outside his house to prevent the gathering of YSRCP workers.

Police have warned that anyone trying to create law and order problems would be dealt with strongly.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers had recently prevented former minister P. Ramachandra Reddy from visiting Punganur, the headquarters of his Assembly constituency.

Ramachandra Reddy is the father of Midhun Reddy and YSRCP MLA from the Punganur constituency.

The Assembly segment has been witnessing political tension ever since the announcement of poll results on June 4.

Ramchandra Reddy was elected from Punganur for a fourth consecutive term.

TDP’s Challa Ramachandra Reddy, who lost to Ramchandra Reddy, justified the party workers’ action to prevent the former minister from visiting the constituency, saying he had earlier created hurdles for TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu from entering Kuppam constituency.

YSRCP has alleged that the TDP cadres resorted to violence against its workers in the constituency.

Midhun Reddy said he was placed under house arrest as he was going to Punganur to meet party workers who were “subjected” to physical assaults. He said the houses of YSRCP workers were demolished in Punganur.

Last week, Ramachandra Reddy approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking directions to the State government to continue the 5+5 security given to him when he was the minister.

Midhun Reddy too filed a petition seeking the continuation of 4+4 security to him. The High Court directed the State government to file its counter in the two petitions.

–IANS

PM Modi highlights Karthumbi umbrellas made by Kerala tribal women
