Behdeinkhlam festival begins

JOWAI, June 30: The Annual Behdeinkhlam festival of Sein Raij Jowai began on Sunday. This festival, celebrated to drive away the ‘Khlam’ (pandemic or plague), is also a harvest festival meant to appease the gods for a bountiful harvest and to seek protection from diseases and illnesses.

The Behdeinkhlam festival at Jowai spans four days and three nights.

On Sunday, the ‘Ki Khon Raij’ of Sein Raij brought the ‘Symbud Khnong’ and laid it to rest at Loom Soo Yung (New Hill), marking the start of the festivities.