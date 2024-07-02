Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Politics

Bihar govt initiates graft probe against 36 officers

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 2: The Bihar government has initiated a departmental inquiry against 36 officers of the Land Reforms and Revenue Department over alleged irregularities and corruption.

 

This decision follows numerous complaints concerning the mutation of lands, flats, and other properties.

 

Dilip Jaiswal, the Land Reforms and Revenue Minister confirmed the development, stating, “We are receiving complaints against Circle Officers (CO) and their subordinates for their alleged involvement in corruption and irregularities. Hence, we have initiated a departmental inquiry against 36 officers and also taken action against some of them.”

 

Jaiswal further said, “Following the findings of the inquiry, we have directed the department to suspend a circle officer named Prince Raj with immediate effect. Prabhash Narayan Lal, who retired earlier, will also face departmental action. Besides them, the subordinate officers, who were involved in the irregularities of mutation of land, were also suspended.”

 

“The department will investigate the properties of the alleged officers and if needed, the help of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) will also be taken,” the Minister said. (IANS)

Previous article
Portions of Rahul Gandhi’s controversial LS speech expunged
