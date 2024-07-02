Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Dreaded gangster killed in police encounter in UP’s Jaunpur

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 2: A dreaded criminal was gunned down in a joint operation carried out by the STF and police in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, early on Tuesday.

 

Sumit Singh a.k.a. ‘Chavanni’ was shot dead during an encounter at Badlapur.

 

Jaunpur SP Ajay Pal Sharma said that police had launched a manhunt to nab Sumit after he issued threats to some traders for extortion.

 

After getting inputs about his presence in Badlapur, a joint team of STF and district police cordoned off the area.

 

However, Sumit and his accomplices opened indiscriminate fire on cops. The police team also retaliated in self-defence, following which Sumit suffered bullet injuries and was caught while his two accomplices managed to escape.

 

Sumit was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

 

Apart from an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, police recovered live cartridges and an SUV from the spot.

 

The SP said that 24 criminal cases, mostly of murder, had been lodged against Sumit in many districts. Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on him. (IANS)

