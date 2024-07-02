Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Sonakshi’s brother says he didn’t attend wedding for he wouldn’t want to be linked with Zaheer’s family

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 2: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha has opened up on why he gave the wedding of his sister and Zaheer Iqbal, a miss, saying that he didn’t want to be linked to Zaheer’s family.

 

Sonakshi and Zaheer exchanged wedding vows on June 23 in Mumbai under the Special Marriage Act of the Constitution. While the celebrations of the newly-wed couple saw the bigwigs of the film fraternity, her twin brothers Luv and Kush were absent from the festivities.

 

Recently, Luv Sinha, who was last seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’, took to his X, and broke his silence on why he didn’t attend the wedding. He shared he didn’t approve of his sister’s union with Zaheer and his family.

 

Sharing a news article in his tweet, the actor wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”

 

“With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….”

 

He then quoted the news article and wrote: “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team.” (IANS)

