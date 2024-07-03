Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Business

India’s coal production surges by 14.5 pc to 84.6 million tonnes in June 

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 3: India’s coal production registered a robust 14.5 per cent growth in June this year to touch the 84.63 million tonnes mark compared to 73.92 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Coal.

 

Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved coal production of 63.10 million tonnes (MT), marking a growth of 8.87 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was 57.96 MT. Additionally, coal production by captive/other companies in June 2024 stood at 16.03 MT reflecting a growth of 55.49 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.31 MT.

 

India’s coal dispatches for June 2024 reached 85.76 MT) up by 10.15 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 77.86 MT. During June 2024, CIL dispatched 64.10 MT of coal, with a growth of 5.41 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when it was 60.81 MT.

 

Additionally, coal dispatch by captive/others in June was recorded at 16.26 MT (provisional), reflecting a growth of 43.84 per cent from the previous year, which was 11.30 MT.

 

The coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 95.02 MT as on June 30, which shows an impressive annual growth rate of 41.68 per cent.

 

Concurrently, the coal stock at Thermal Power Plants (TPP) marked a notable increase to 46.70 MT with an annual growth rate of 30.15 per cent. (IANS)

Indian fast fashion industry poised to reach over $50 billion by FY31: Report
Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally
