Friday, July 5, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

June saw over 42 lakh new demat accounts amid bullish stock market

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 5: As the Indian stock market keeps touching new highs amid a record bull run, over 42.4 lakh new demat accounts were opened in the month of June, the highest account opening rate since February.

In May, 36 lakh new demat accounts were opened, according to data from the Central Depository Service and National Securities Depository. The total demat accounts are now at more than 16.2 crore. This is the fourth time when new demat openings crossed 40 lakh in a single month.

The feat was earlier achieved in December 2023, January 2024 and February this year. On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty made a new all-time high of 80,392 and 24,401 respectively. According to market experts, the return of FIIs to the domestic market and the expectation of a rate cut in September are supporting market sentiment.

After a run-up of 7 per cent in the last month, analysts expect the market to consolidate at a higher zone. “In the coming week, we expect stock and sector-specific action as the market starts taking cues from Q1FY25 earnings.

On the macro front, investors will look out for inflation data that will be released by India, the US, and China,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

IANS

Previous article
Rishabh Pant reveals PM Modi’s call to mother after accident made him ‘relax mentally’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rishabh Pant reveals PM Modi’s call to mother after accident made him ‘relax mentally’

New Delhi, July 5:  Rishabh Pant’s comeback from his career-threatening accident to winning the T20 World Cup has...
NATIONAL

NCW writes to LS Speaker against Mahua Moitra’s ‘pajama’ remark; Trinamool MP hits back

Kolkata, July 5:  The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing...
NATIONAL

In conversation with PM Modi, SKY reveals secret to keeping calm during final over heroics

New Delhi, July 5:  Suryakumar Yadav’s catch in the final over of the T20 World Cup final will...
MEGHALAYA

WGH DC issues advisory over flood situation

Tura, July 5: The West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner in an official communiqué, has issued an public advisory...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rishabh Pant reveals PM Modi’s call to mother after accident made him ‘relax mentally’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5:  Rishabh Pant’s comeback from his...

NCW writes to LS Speaker against Mahua Moitra’s ‘pajama’ remark; Trinamool MP hits back

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 5:  The National Commission for Women (NCW)...

In conversation with PM Modi, SKY reveals secret to keeping calm during final over heroics

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5:  Suryakumar Yadav’s catch in the...
Load more

Popular news

Rishabh Pant reveals PM Modi’s call to mother after accident made him ‘relax mentally’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5:  Rishabh Pant’s comeback from his...

NCW writes to LS Speaker against Mahua Moitra’s ‘pajama’ remark; Trinamool MP hits back

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 5:  The National Commission for Women (NCW)...

In conversation with PM Modi, SKY reveals secret to keeping calm during final over heroics

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5:  Suryakumar Yadav’s catch in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img