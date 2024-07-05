Friday, July 5, 2024
‘Mera choorma abhi tak aaya nahi’: PM Modi’s candid chat with Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi, July 5: The members of the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympic Games met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence as they get ready to leave for France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a candid moment with reigning Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra during an interaction with athletes bound for Paris. He reminded Neeraj to bring ‘churma’ (a popular delicacy from Haryana and Rajasthan) made by his mother.

During the interaction with Paris bound athletes, Neeraj casually greeted the Prime Minister, saying, “Namaskar Sir, Kaise hain?” (Hello Sir, how are you?) To which PM Modi replied with a chuckle, “Mai vaisa hi hu” (I am just the same). PM Modi then joked, “Mera choorma abhi tak aaya nahi” (I haven’t received my churma yet), sparking laughter all around.

With a shy smile, Neeraj replied, “Is baar Haryana wala choorma khilayenge sir, pichli baar Delhi ka cheeni wala wala khaya tha” (This time I will treat you with churma from Haryana; last time we had the sugary one from Delhi).

The Prime Minister eagerly expressed his craving for homemade churma, saying, “Mujhe tumhari maa ke haath ka choorma khana hai” (I want to savour churma made by your mother). After their humorous banter, PM Modi wished Neeraj all the best for the Paris Olympics, urging him to stay fit and injury-free.

IANS

