NATIONALNews Alert

Pankaj Advani cruises to Asian Billiards Championship final

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Riyadh, July 5: Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani, booked his spot in the final of the Asian Billiards Championship after beating compatriots Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan 5-0 in the quarterfinal and Sourav Kothari 5-0 in the semifinal.

In the quarterfinal match against Suryanarayanan, Pankaj showcased his exceptional skills. His dominance was evident as he consistently outplayed his opponent with precision and finesse. The opening match set the tone, with Pankaj scoring 100, while Shrikrishna put up a strong fight, managing a break of 78.

However, Pankaj’s superior break-building ability gave him the edge, securing win in the first frame. His prowess became more pronounced in the second frame, where he scored another 100 as compared to Shrikrishna’s 26.

The third frame saw Pankaj maintaining his impeccable form with a break of 102. Shrikrishna only managed to score 32. He then with his proficient scoring made phenomenal breaks to keep Shrikrishna at bay. Pankaj finished the match with another break of 101, while Shrikrishna scored 2.

In the Semifinal match against Sourav, Pankaj dominated his opponent across five consecutive frames in a remarkable match. His mastery of the table was evident as he scored 100 in each frame.

The match began with Pankaj quickly taking control, as he scored 100, while Sourav, despite his best efforts, managed to score 29, unable to match Pankaj’s swift play. The second frame saw Pankaj continuing his momentum, breaking another 100. Sourav slightly improved his performance, scoring 33.

Pankaj’s prowess was on full display in the next three frames as he scored 101, 100 and 100 as compared to Sourav’s 38, 21 and 0. Pankaj performance throughout the match was nothing short of spectacular. With consistent 100 breaks and a dominant presence on the table, he reaffirmed his status as a top-tier billiards player and secured his place in the final.

IANS

