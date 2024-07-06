Saturday, July 6, 2024
NATIONAL

Gujarat: Over 15 injured, several trapped after building collapses in Surat

By: Agencies

Surat, July 6: Over 15 persons were injured while several others remain trapped after a six-storey building collapsed in Sachin Pali village of Surat following incessant rains for several days.

An official said that rescue operations are underway and one woman has been rescued so far. He said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with emergency responders, including Police and Fire Department personnel, have been deployed for the rescue efforts. An official of the Fire Department said that they cannot confirm the exact number of people trapped as many labourers, working night shifts, were sleeping in their rooms when the building collapsed.

“This building needed repair but no one paid attention to it, which will be investigated. As of now, our focus is to rescue the people,” he said. The building, despite its relatively recent construction, was reportedly in poor condition with many of its flats unoccupied.

IANS

1st T20I: Madande, Chatara and Raza star as Zimbabwe humble new-look India by 13 runs
Britain’s Starmer lauds PM Modi’s leadership on key global challenges
