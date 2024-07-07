Sunday, July 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

After Hathras incident, Akhara Parishad to identify ‘black sheep’ in saint community

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Prayagraj (UP), July 7 : For the second time in three years, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) — the apex decision-making body of the ancient Hindu monastic orders — is gearing up to weed out “black sheep” among saints.

In 2021, following the suicide of Mahant Narendra Giri, ABAP had resolved that to identify fake saints and seers. Some members of the community, including his own disciples, were allegedly involved in the suicide of Narendra Giri.

Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri told IANS on Sunday: “ABAP has convened a meeting here on July 17 and 18 to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming mega religious fair of Maha Kumbh, 2025. In the meeting, the body also plans to issue guidelines and could even come out with a list of fake saints and seers.”

“A call would also be given that such fake and self-styled seers may not be allowed to demand land and other facilities to set up camps during the once-in-12-year fair on Sangam banks,” he added.

Acharya Devendra Shastri, a member of the executive committee of the Akhara Parishad and of Nirmal Anand Akhara, said that such incidents like the one that took place in Hathras affect the reputation of all saints and seers. “All 13 akharas will have to come forward unitedly on the issue and take a stand against fake saints,” he said.

Shastri said the government should also have a discussion on the issue because the saints at their front do not have any agency through which they can identify such fake babas and take action against them.

“A few years ago also, we had prepared guidelines and identified fake saints under the aegis of Akhara Parishad but after releasing the list of fake saints a few times, no further action was taken on it,” he added.

Shri Mahant Durgadas of Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin is also upset over the Hathras incident. He said that many people have come out as self-styled saints by adding ‘baba’ before their names with an aim to mislead the common man and get a crowd of followers.

He wants that there should be a debate and discussion on the issue in Parliament too.

–IANS

Previous article
Unable to bear harassment, Telangana cop ends life
Next article
Lucknow to have Mango Park and museum
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam flood: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to Centre to help affected people

New Delhi, July 7 :As the flood situation in Assam has compounded to grievous extents, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...
NATIONAL

Two found hanging in Pilibhit’s villages

Pilibhit, July 7:The bodies of a minor boy and a woman were found hanging in two different villages...
NATIONAL

Bengal municipal job case: Similar question papers were set for different posts

Kolkata, July 7 : The CBI, which submitted its charge sheet earlier this month in the recruitment scam...
NATIONAL

Drug party busted at a pub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 7 :Police in Hyderabad raided a pub, where drugs were allegedly consumed on the intervening night...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam flood: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to Centre to help affected people

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 7 :As the flood situation in...

Two found hanging in Pilibhit’s villages

NATIONAL 0
Pilibhit, July 7:The bodies of a minor boy and...

Bengal municipal job case: Similar question papers were set for different posts

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 7 : The CBI, which submitted its...
Load more

Popular news

Assam flood: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to Centre to help affected people

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 7 :As the flood situation in...

Two found hanging in Pilibhit’s villages

NATIONAL 0
Pilibhit, July 7:The bodies of a minor boy and...

Bengal municipal job case: Similar question papers were set for different posts

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 7 : The CBI, which submitted its...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img