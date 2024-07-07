Sunday, July 7, 2024
NATIONAL

Rajeev Chandrasekhar to address key UK conference, highlight India’s digital leadership

New Delhi, July 7 : As India sets the global discourse on democratising artificial intelligence (AI), former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the ‘Future of Britain Conference’ next week.

The BJP leader will speak on the central theme titled ‘Governing in the Age of AI — Reimagined State,’ hosted by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in London on July 9.

Chandrasekhar has been invited to share India’s experience and strategy in building the country’s digital initiatives like IndiaDPI Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), IndiaAI Mission and how technology can be used to transform governments and governance through Digital ID, DPI and technology.

He will also highlight how other countries can learn from India’s experience and how they can replicate India’s success in the Digital space.

Established by Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change advises governments and leaders on strategy, policy and delivery, unlocking the power of technology across all three.

The conference will discuss and lay out a framework for transforming people’s lives for the better, putting forward a future-facing agenda, and a concrete plan for reimagining the State in the 21st century.

Last week, at the ‘Global IndiaAI Mission’ summit in the national capital, the Global South countries acknowledged and appreciated the role of India in giving voice to them at the global AI forum.

More than 2,000 global AI experts, policy-makers, artificial intelligence (AI) practitioners, industry/startups and academia joined the summit, with over 10,000 AI enthusiasts joining the sessions virtually.

The members came to a consensus about the future vision of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI).

The ‘IndiaAI Mission’ has been approved with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore and out of this, Rs 2,000 crore would be utilised towards supporting the Indian startup ecosystem to develop indigenous AI-based solutions.

–IANS

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi writes to CM Yogi on Hathras incident, seeks impartial probe
Next article
Kangana pays tribute to Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary
