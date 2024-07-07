Sunday, July 7, 2024
Politics

Spread awareness about Sikhism, Sukhbir Badal appeals to 10 Sikh British MPs

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 7: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Sunday congratulated 10 Sikh MPs who have been elected to the UK’s House of Commons and appealed to them to work collectively to spread awareness about Sikhism and put a stop to hate crimes against the community.

 

Asserting that from the time of the first Sikh settlers in 1911 to significant migration of Sikhs in the 1950’s, he said the Sikhs have made immense contributions to various walks of life in the UK to become the fourth largest religious group.

 

“It is a source of great pride for the Sikh community worldwide that 10 members from the community have been elected as MPs. I offer my heartiest congratulations to Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Preet Kaur Gill, Kirith Entwisle, Gurinder Singh Josan, Jas Atwal, Dr Jeevun Sandher, Warinder Jas, Satvir Kaur, Harpreet Kaur Uppal and Sonia Kaur Kumar for registering resounding victories in the recent elections in the United Kingdom,” he said.

 

Badal said the mandate had also given an opportunity to the Sikh MPs to create awareness about the community and put a complete stop to hate crimes against community members.

 

He said while the UK had taken several steps, including observing National Sikh Awareness and Heritage Month, more needed to be done to sensitise people worldwide about Sikhism.

 

“This can be done through public dialogues and spreading awareness about the Sikh religion as well as its principles,” he said. (IANS)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

