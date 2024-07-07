Sunday, July 7, 2024
NATIONAL

Tight security arrangements for Kanwar yatra in UP

By: Agencies

Date:

Lucknow, July 7 : The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is making massive plans for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra in the Hindu month of Sawan.

The month of ‘Sawan’, this year begins on July 22 and ends on August 19.

According to the official spokesman, strict security arrangements are being made since the event coincides with Moharram this year.

The Kanwariyas would not be allowed to carry weapons during their journey and though there would be no ban on DJs along the Yatra route, sound limits would be strictly enforced.

The yatra will be monitored through CCTV and drone surveillance, they said.

UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said the yatra would commence on July 22 and a WhatsApp group had been formed for all 12 districts along the Kanwar route, divided into two groups.

“CCTV and drone monitoring will be conducted along the Yatra route. The entire yatra has been divided into five zones based on security arrangements. Health and Kanwar camps will be established at various locations along the Yatra route,” he said.

Separate camps have been arranged for women, with anti-venom injections available at health camps.

The DGP, Prashant Kumar said that changes had been made in traffic arrangements in view of the yatra. He said heavy vehicles would be banned from entering the routes from Delhi Expressway, Dehradun Expressway, and Chaudhary Charan Singh Kanwar Marg from midnight on July 21.

“Teams of dog squad, bomb squad, IB, intelligence and AIU will remain active at sensitive spots,” he said.

–IANS

