Sunday, July 7, 2024
Technology

Unionised workers at Samsung to stage 3-day strike in S. Korea this week

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 7: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics are set to stage a three-day general strike this week in South Korea as their negotiations with the management over wages and working conditions fell through.

 

The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), the biggest labour union with 28,000 members, announced plans for the strike last week, saying that the aim is to disrupt production.

 

The number accounts for approximately 22 per cent of Samsung Electronics’ total workforce of about 125,000. The actual number of union workers participating in the strike remains uncertain, and the likelihood of major production disruptions could be low, reports Yonhap News Agency.

 

During the three days, the unionised workers plan to hold rallies outside the entrance of the company’s facility in Hwaseong, 45 kilometres south of Seoul, among other strike activities.

 

Since January, the two sides have held several rounds of talks, but have been unable to narrow their differences over the wage increase rate, vacation system and bonuses.

 

The union has demanded a one-day vacation for all employees and a significant salary raise for the 855 members who did not sign the 2024 salary negotiation agreement.

 

Also, the union demanded the company offer more paid leave and compensate for economic losses incurred during unpaid strikes.

 

In June, unionised workers at Samsung Electronics went on a one-day strike, marking the first labour walkout at the company.

 

The NSEU said that the company refused to accept any of its demands in the two-week adjustment period that began June 13, and that unless progress is made in negotiations during this week’s strike, it will stage another strike for five days starting July 15. (IANS)

