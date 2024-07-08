Monday, July 8, 2024
spot_img
Business

Maruti Suzuki 1st automaker to send 2 mn vehicles via Indian Railways towards ‘green logistics’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 8: In a bid to help the government towards its net zero emissions target by 2070, Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it surpassed 2 million cumulative vehicle dispatches using Railways as part of its ‘green logistics’ goals.

 

The company has rapidly scaled up its vehicle dispatches through Railways from 65,700 units in FY 2014-15 to 447,750 units in FY 2023-24.

 

The feat makes Maruti Suzuki India’s first automobile company to attain this eco-milestone.

 

Today, the company dispatches vehicles to 20 destinations, serving over 450 cities using Indian Railways.

 

“Through our sustained efforts in green logistics, we have achieved outstanding results including cumulative reduction of 10,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and 270 million litres of cumulative fuel savings,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

 

With the automaker’s production capacity nearly doubling from about 2 million units to 4 million units by FY2030-31, “we plan to augment the use of Railways in vehicle dispatches, close to 35 per cent over the next 7-8 years,” Takeuchi added.

 

Earlier this year, under the ‘PM Gati Shakti’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility.

 

This facility has a capacity to dispatch 300,000 vehicles per annum.

 

The next in-plant railway siding is in progress at the Manesar facility and will be operational soon, according to the company.

 

“We stand committed to the government of India’s net zero emissions target by 2070,” Takeuchi added. (IANS)

Previous article
SEBI notice says Hindenburg shared Adani report with client 2 months before publishing
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Maruti Suzuki 1st automaker to send 2 mn vehicles via Indian Railways towards ‘green logistics’

New Delhi, July 8: In a bid to help the government towards its net zero emissions target by...
NATIONAL

Pune cop killed, another hurt in hit-and-run on highway, culprit absconds

Pune (Maharashtra), July 8: Pune was rocked by a hit-and-run accident in which a policeman was killed and...
News Alert

Law will take its course, says CM Vijayan on PSC membership bribe allegations

Shillong, July 8: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday informed the state Assembly that if some wrongdoings have...
NATIONAL

Look forward to reviewing bilateral ties with my friend Putin: PM

Modi New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-day official visit to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Maruti Suzuki 1st automaker to send 2 mn vehicles via Indian Railways towards ‘green logistics’

Economy 0
New Delhi, July 8: In a bid to help...

Pune cop killed, another hurt in hit-and-run on highway, culprit absconds

NATIONAL 0
Pune (Maharashtra), July 8: Pune was rocked by a...

Law will take its course, says CM Vijayan on PSC membership bribe allegations

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 8: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Maruti Suzuki 1st automaker to send 2 mn vehicles via Indian Railways towards ‘green logistics’

Economy 0
New Delhi, July 8: In a bid to help...

Pune cop killed, another hurt in hit-and-run on highway, culprit absconds

NATIONAL 0
Pune (Maharashtra), July 8: Pune was rocked by a...

Law will take its course, says CM Vijayan on PSC membership bribe allegations

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 8: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img