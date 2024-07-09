Tuesday, July 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

President Murmu condemns Kathua terror attack

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jammu, July 9: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday condemned the Kathua terror attack in which five Indian Army soldiers were killed and an equal number injured.

The President is the Supreme Commander of the Defence forces and in her post on X she said, “The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua District of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm countermeasures.

“My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in all its forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, four former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir including Dr Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have unequivocally condemned the terror attack on the Army.

Dr Farooq Abdullah added in his condolence message that sponsoring terrorism will lead Pakistan nowhere and the neighbouring country “must stop terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the security forces have started an all-out offensive against the perpetrators of the Kathua terror attack. Top officers of the Army and local police said they would not relent till the killers of the bravehearts are hunted down.

IANS

Previous article
One more ‘Talibani’ video in Bengal; will Rahul Gandhi go there, asks BJP
Next article
Stock markets open on a high, auto & pharma shares lead
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

Raebareli, July 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, met the family...
NATIONAL

Russia remains an all-weather friend of India: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 9: Spotlighting the strong bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Russia...
NATIONAL

Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling

New Delhi, July 9: The petitioners demanding marriage equality rights have sought an open court hearing of the...
INTERNATIONAL

Moscow reverberates with ‘Jai Jai Modi’ chants

Moscow, July 9: The entire stretch from Tverskaya metro station to the historic Carlton Hotel turned into a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

NATIONAL 0
Raebareli, July 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...

Russia remains an all-weather friend of India: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: Spotlighting the strong bilateral ties,...

Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: The petitioners demanding marriage equality...
Load more

Popular news

LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

NATIONAL 0
Raebareli, July 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...

Russia remains an all-weather friend of India: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: Spotlighting the strong bilateral ties,...

Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: The petitioners demanding marriage equality...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img