Labourers assaulted at Mawiong, NHIDCL files FIR, writes to DC

Police summon KSU Laitumkhrah unit leaders; union to continue document checking drive

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/MAWKYRWAT, July 12: Development projects in Meghalaya might soon be stalled with migrant workers refusing to continue their stay in the state following several reports of assault by pressure groups members on the pretext of checking documents and work permits.

In the latest incident of assault, six labourers employed by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to work on the Shillong-Umiam road maintenance project were allegedly assaulted by pressure group members.

According to a delayed report on Friday, the incident occurred on July 6 near the Bharat Petroleum fuel pump in Mawiong when labourers employed by the maintenance contractor of NHIDCL were attacked by some persons wearing masks and helmets without any provocation.

An NHIDCL official told The Shillong Times that the labourers were assaulted with their tools.

One of the labourers was critically injured. The victims were taken to a hospital in Guwahati for further treatment, the NHIDCL official said, while sharing some photos of the injured labourers.

The labourers have made it clear that they will not return to the state.

The NHIDCL has filed an FIR at Mawlai police station and also shot off a letter to the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner.

The NHIDCL urged the DC to take necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable while adding that addressing this issue urgently is essential to prevent future incidents and to safeguard a secure working environment for all labourers in the state.

KSU Laitumkhrah unit leaders summoned

The police on Friday summoned KSU Laitumkhrah unit president, Sam Lyngdoh and secretary, Brandon Shangpliang to the Laitumkhrah police station in connection with the ongoing drive by the students’ body to check the work permits of non-tribal and migrant labourers.

KSU assistant education secretary Riches Malngiang told reporters that their leaders were summoned in connection with the checking drive carried out in Laitumkhrah area on Wednesday.

He accused the police of trying to create a sense of fear among the KSU leaders by issuing summonses against them.

“We are firm in our decision to continue our fight against the problem of illegal immigrants and influx in the state,” Malngiang said, adding that the union was forced to conduct the checking because the state government failed to implement MRRSA.

“Even the demand for implementation of the ILP is still pending,” he said.

Following the summon notices the KSU Laitumkhrah unit lodged a complaint with the East Khasi Hills police chief against “police misconduct and excessive use of power”.

“That, on the 12.06.2024, we the undersigned have been summoned to Laitumkhrah PS and upon our arrival we were served with a notice u/s 35 (3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) which prompted that we were involved in the instant case and the following section was levied against us which are Sections 126(2)/196(b)/333/351(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with Section 6A of the Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order Act,” the KSU Laitumkhrah unit said.

The union said that on July 10, they were inspecting sites in and around Laitumkhrah area for contractors/firms/companies which had breached the provisions of Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 and Meghalaya Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1985, (Amendment) Rules, 1999 and (Amendment) Rules, 2011.

The KSU said that police officials from Laitumkhrah PS, officials from the anti-infiltration team, Labour officials and other department officials was present and there was no law-and-order problem during the checking drive.

“But the instant case being registered against us is a clear violation against the members of the union and there is no prima facie case that arises from it but it is definitely an abuse of power by the police officials who wants to break the spirits of the union members from discharging their social duties for the welfare of the society in a peaceful manner,” they added.

KSU continues drive against migrant workers

Meanwhile, the KSU member continued with their drive in various parts of the city and also in other districts.

The KSU Upper Shillong Circle detected 20 non-tribal labourers without work permits.

The KSU Laban Circle also detected 52 non-tribals labourers without the work permit during the drive in various construction sites in Laban Pyllun.

The union’s South West Khasi Hills district unit also conducted an anti-infiltration drive at Mariem, Umdohlun and Wahkaji villages and detected 16 labourers from outside the state without proper documents.

The KSU also lambasted the state government for its failure to check the flow of migrants in the state without registering them and especially for allowing them to work without work permits.

“The union will continue to check on work permits and implement the ILP on its own as the state government is still silent on these issues,” it said.