Saturday, July 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Nongpoh MLA pushes for Governor’s nod to MRSSA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 12: In the wake of escalating incidents of pressure groups taking matters into their own hands and checking the documents of migrant workers in the state, UDP’s Nongpoh legislator, Mayralborn Syiem has made a fervent appeal to Governor Phagu Chauhan to give his nod to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (Amendment) Bill.
The bill, pending since 2020, aims to regulate entry and exit of individuals, ensuring proper records and checks on illegal migrants and labourers. The MRSSA was passed in 2016, but the amendment bill is still awaiting the Governor’s nod.
Syiem’s plea comes amidst growing animosity among pressure groups, fuelled by the delay in implementing the ILP system.
Syiem stressed that the delay is exacerbating tensions and undermining the safety and security of the people. He urged the state government and the Governor to expedite the process, considering the gravity of the situation.
Syiem said that the implementation of the MRSSA and ILP system are critical in addressing concerns over illegal migration, labour issues, and tourism and the state government’s prompt attention to this matter is essential in maintaining peace and stability in Meghalaya.

Previous article
Justice Tashi Rabstan named CJ of M’laya High Court
Next article
Govt to scrap smart road projects
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

US, S Korea sign nuclear deterrence guidelines Seoul, July 12: The US and South Korea signed joint nuclear deterrence...
SALANTINI JANERA

A·kawe jolrango chi banenggipa biaprangko Tura-ni MP nianga

TURA: Garo Hills-ni a·kawe jolrango chi banenggipa biaprangko Sukrobar salo, Tura-ni MP Saleng A Sangma nina re·angaha aro...
SALANTINI JANERA

Consultant-ni kamna interview ra·anio Reservation Policy-ko ja·rikja ine NGO-rang matnanga

TURA: Meghalaya a·doko Directorate of Health Services (MI)-ni Joint Directorate Committee-ni ning·o Consultant-ni kamna interview ra·anio 1972 bilsini...
INTERNATIONAL

China will face consequences for ties with Russia: Biden

Washington, July 12: US President Joe Biden on Thursday said China will face consequences for helping Russia in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
US, S Korea sign nuclear deterrence guidelines Seoul, July 12:...

A·kawe jolrango chi banenggipa biaprangko Tura-ni MP nianga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-ni a·kawe jolrango chi banenggipa biaprangko Sukrobar...

Consultant-ni kamna interview ra·anio Reservation Policy-ko ja·rikja ine NGO-rang matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·doko Directorate of Health Services (MI)-ni Joint...
Load more

Popular news

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
US, S Korea sign nuclear deterrence guidelines Seoul, July 12:...

A·kawe jolrango chi banenggipa biaprangko Tura-ni MP nianga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-ni a·kawe jolrango chi banenggipa biaprangko Sukrobar...

Consultant-ni kamna interview ra·anio Reservation Policy-ko ja·rikja ine NGO-rang matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·doko Directorate of Health Services (MI)-ni Joint...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img