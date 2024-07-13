Nongpoh MLA pushes for Governor’s nod to MRSSA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 12: In the wake of escalating incidents of pressure groups taking matters into their own hands and checking the documents of migrant workers in the state, UDP’s Nongpoh legislator, Mayralborn Syiem has made a fervent appeal to Governor Phagu Chauhan to give his nod to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (Amendment) Bill.

The bill, pending since 2020, aims to regulate entry and exit of individuals, ensuring proper records and checks on illegal migrants and labourers. The MRSSA was passed in 2016, but the amendment bill is still awaiting the Governor’s nod.

Syiem’s plea comes amidst growing animosity among pressure groups, fuelled by the delay in implementing the ILP system.

Syiem stressed that the delay is exacerbating tensions and undermining the safety and security of the people. He urged the state government and the Governor to expedite the process, considering the gravity of the situation.

Syiem said that the implementation of the MRSSA and ILP system are critical in addressing concerns over illegal migration, labour issues, and tourism and the state government’s prompt attention to this matter is essential in maintaining peace and stability in Meghalaya.