SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal in ED case related to excise policy scam

Victory of truth, defeat of BJP’s conspiracies: AAP; Completely wrong to misinterpret SC order: BJP

NEW DELHI, July 12: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam but he will remain in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred to a larger bench, preferably of five judges, for in-depth consideration of three questions on the aspect of “need and necessity of arrest” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kejriwal was also arrested by the CBI on June 26 in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The plea challenging his arrest by the CBI is pending before the Delhi High Court. The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.

The top court said since it is referring the matter to a larger bench despite its findings on “reasons to believe” under section 19(1) of PMLA, which deals with ED’s power to arrest, it deemed it necessary to grant interim bail to Kejriwal.

“Given the fact that right to life and liberty is sacrosanct, and Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration of over 90 days, and that the questions referred to above require in-depth consideration by a larger bench, we direct that Arvind Kejriwal may be released on interim bail …, on the same terms as imposed vide the order dated May 10, 2024,” the bench said in its 64-page verdict.

While releasing Kejriwal on interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, the top court had imposed conditions on him that he will not visit the CM office or the Delhi Secretariat during the interim relief.

Besides imposing a slew of conditions, it had asked Kejriwal not to sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor’s sanction during the 21-day interim bail period.

The bench said it is conscious that Kejriwal is an elected leader and chief minister of Delhi, a post holding importance and influence.

“We have also referred to the allegations. While we do not give any direction, since we are doubtful whether the court can direct an elected leader to step down or not function as the Chief Minister or as a Minister, we leave it to Arvind Kejriwal to take a call,” it said.

The top court said even this aspect whether an elected leader should step down from a constitutional post can be dealt by the larger bench.

The three questions referred to the larger bench include — whether the “need and necessity to arrest” is a separate ground to challenge the order of arrest passed in terms of Section 19(1) of the PMLA and whether the “need and necessity to arrest” refers to the satisfaction of formal parameters to arrest and take a person into custody, or it relates to other personal grounds and reasons regarding necessity to arrest a person in the facts and circumstances of the said case? The bench said the third one is if both the questions are answered in the affirmative, what are the parameters and facts that are to be taken into consideration by the court while examining the question of “need and necessity to arrest”? It directed the registry to place the matter before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for constitution of a bench.

The bench said time and again, courts have emphasised that power to arrest must be exercised cautiously to prevent severe repercussions on life and liberty of individuals.

It said any undue indulgence and latitude to ED will be deleterious to the constitutional values of rule of law and life and liberty of persons.

The bench highlighted that according to data available on ED’s website, as on January 31, 2023, a total of 5,906 ECIRs were recorded and searches were conducted in 531 by issue of 4,954 search warrants.

VICTORY OF TRUTH: AAP

The AAP on Friday described the Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ED’s money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam as a “victory of truth” and “defeat of the BJP’s conspiracy” against him.

The BJP, however, said the Supreme Court order was not a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the court has put its “seal of approval” on Kejriwal being guilty in the excise policy case. In a joint press conference, AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sandeep Pathak termed the Supreme Court order “historic” and a “victory of truth”.

Earlier, the party in a post in Hindi on ‘X’, said “Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs)”.

WRONG TO

MISINTERPRET SC ORDER: RIJIJU

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said it was “completely wrong to misinterpret” the apex court’s order granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case, after the AAP termed it a “victory of truth” and “defeat of the BJP’s conspiracy”.

Rijiju said, “There are reports that Kejriwal has got relief. This is not true. The Supreme Court has vindicated the action taken by the ED.” He said the Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case filed by the ED while he was in jail in connection with a corruption case filed by the CBI.

Rijiju asserted that the Supreme Court had not said that Kejriwal’s arrest was illegal. The arrest was as per norms, he said.

“The case against Kejriwal is of a serious nature and his prosecution will continue. It is completely wrong to misinterpret the apex court order as if Kejriwal has been honourably discharged in the case,” Rijiju said.