Sunday, July 14, 2024
NATIONAL

India needs economic growth that is relatable to every individual: Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, July 14 :India has made significant economic growth in the last 10 years, and as per Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, now “we need economic growth that is relatable to every individual.”

Speaking at a cyber security conference organised by the Global Counter Terrorism Council (GCTC) in the national capital, the Vice President said that “from slot number 11, we are at number 5, ahead of the UK, France, Canada, Brazil.”

He noted that in a matter of time, India will also be ahead of Japan and Germany.

However, we now need “economic growth that is relatable to every individual,” he said.

Dhankhar informed about the “banking inclusion of 500 million people” and that the country “accounts for nearly 50 per cent of global transactions.”

Citing that India’s Internet per capita consumption is more than that of the US and China taken together, he also called for ramping up cyber security.

“What India has achieved in just six years is normally not achievable in four decades. And that being so, we have to be extremely well prepared to sustain our economic growth, to see the trajectories incrementally, so that people are not disheartened by the onslaught of cybercrimes so that they are not cheated,” Dhankhar said.

Further, he noted that the government is focussing on commercialisation of 6G. He also called on educational institutions, and people to brace up to live with and to get training in disruptive technologies like the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning, which is here to stay.

“We have decided for ourselves that in 2047, when we have the centennial celebration of our Independence, Bharat will be a developed nation,” he said, noting that India is “in a position to handhold other nations” as during the Covid pandemic.

Notably, India helped 100 countries with its Covaxin-Maitri programme.

“We must build a cyber capacity building in the Global South that will promote a secure and inclusive cyberspace for sustainable development. Development is vital, but sustainable development is soothing, wholesome, relieves the pain of everyone,” said the Vice President.

–IANS

