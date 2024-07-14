Sunday, July 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

NEET-UG row: NTA files fresh batch of pleas seeking transfer of cases to SC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 14 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has filed a fresh batch of petitions seeking the transfer of pleas pending before the Rajasthan High Court related to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak to the Supreme Court.

The matter is listed before a bench presided over by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on July 15 (Monday), as per the causelist published on the website of the apex court.

Earlier on June 20, the top court had stayed the proceedings pending before various high courts of the country pertaining to alleged NEET-UG paper leak and had allowed the withdrawal of other transfer petitions filed by NTA seeking transfer of writ petitions pending before various high courts pertaining to the award of compensatory marks in view of its earlier order.

In an order passed on June 13, the Supreme Court decided to close the issue relating to the grant of grace marks in the NEET (UG) exam after NTA submitted that scorecards of 1,563 candidates, who were awarded compensatory marks on account of the loss of time, had been withdrawn and cancelled.

These candidates were given an option to appear in a re-test to be held on June 23 or may appear in counselling on the basis of actual marks obtained in the exam without normalisation.

The main batch of petitions, including pleas seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, is coming up for hearing on July 18.

–IANS

Previous article
Omar Abdullah continues tirade against MHA amendment of J&K business rules
Next article
UP govt acted swiftly to check losses due to floods
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader, Kodikunnil Suresh as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 14 : Congress, on Sunday, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, informing him about...
NATIONAL

India needs economic growth that is relatable to every individual: Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, July 14 :India has made significant economic growth in the last 10 years, and as per...
NATIONAL

UP govt acted swiftly to check losses due to floods

Lucknow, July 14 : The Uttar Pradesh's pre-monsoon preparations have successfully averted major losses from flooding, demonstrating foresight...
NATIONAL

Omar Abdullah continues tirade against MHA amendment of J&K business rules

Srinagar, July 14 :Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, on Sunday, continued his tirade against the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader, Kodikunnil Suresh as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 14 : Congress, on Sunday, wrote...

India needs economic growth that is relatable to every individual: Jagdeep Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 14 :India has made significant economic...

UP govt acted swiftly to check losses due to floods

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, July 14 : The Uttar Pradesh's pre-monsoon preparations...
Load more

Popular news

Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader, Kodikunnil Suresh as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 14 : Congress, on Sunday, wrote...

India needs economic growth that is relatable to every individual: Jagdeep Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 14 :India has made significant economic...

UP govt acted swiftly to check losses due to floods

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, July 14 : The Uttar Pradesh's pre-monsoon preparations...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img