Sunday, July 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Parents accuse DPS Dwarka of harassing students after row over outstanding fees

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 14: Parents of at least 20 students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka have accused the institution of not allowing their children inside classrooms and publishing their wards’ names on its official website over their outstanding fee dues.

According to some parents, the action followed their refusal to pay the revised fee, which, they claim, was increased “without following Directorate of Education (DoE) norms”.

They said that the public display of their children’s names breached their ward’s Fundamental right to personal space and privacy.

“The school maligned the reputation of children calling them defaulters though the parents have paid the complete fee and that too in advance,” a parent said.

Parents accused the school of harassing their children by demanding “unapproved” revised fees. “We have submitted numerous complaints since 2021 but got no relief,” another said.

They also accused the school management of hiring bouncers in 2022 to stop children (who have outstanding fees) from entering the school.

“They (school management) sent bouncers in school buses so that children cannot board the bus. Teenage girls felt so uncomfortable travelling with bouncers who are more of a threat than a safety,” a parent told IANS.

“The DoE has not taken any concrete action so far… and has continuously failed to get its order implemented. The DoE nominees are not even allowed to enter the school and they just remain mute spectators,” another parent said.

“We are left with no choice but to accept the school atrocities as the matter relates to our children’s future,” said the father of a student, whose name was published on the school’s website.

“We moved the court against the DoE and the school… and the court ordered that parents will have to pay 50 per cent of the revised fee and names which had been struck off from the rolls should be immediately restored immediately but the school has no respect for the court order either,” another parent said.

“It seems that the Chairman and Vice Chairman (of the school) are so powerful that even no court or no department can touch them and they can do whatever they want,” he claimed.

–IANS

Previous article
Haryana STF nabs notorious criminal
Next article
‘Deeply concerned’ Rahul Gandhi condemns attack on Donald Trump
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader, Kodikunnil Suresh as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 14 : Congress, on Sunday, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, informing him about...
NATIONAL

India needs economic growth that is relatable to every individual: Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, July 14 :India has made significant economic growth in the last 10 years, and as per...
NATIONAL

UP govt acted swiftly to check losses due to floods

Lucknow, July 14 : The Uttar Pradesh's pre-monsoon preparations have successfully averted major losses from flooding, demonstrating foresight...
NATIONAL

NEET-UG row: NTA files fresh batch of pleas seeking transfer of cases to SC

New Delhi, July 14 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has filed a fresh batch of petitions seeking...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader, Kodikunnil Suresh as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 14 : Congress, on Sunday, wrote...

India needs economic growth that is relatable to every individual: Jagdeep Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 14 :India has made significant economic...

UP govt acted swiftly to check losses due to floods

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, July 14 : The Uttar Pradesh's pre-monsoon preparations...
Load more

Popular news

Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader, Kodikunnil Suresh as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 14 : Congress, on Sunday, wrote...

India needs economic growth that is relatable to every individual: Jagdeep Dhankhar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 14 :India has made significant economic...

UP govt acted swiftly to check losses due to floods

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, July 14 : The Uttar Pradesh's pre-monsoon preparations...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img