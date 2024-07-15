Tuesday, July 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

2 more arrested in connection with EJH multi murder case

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, JUly 15: The East Jaintia Hills police on Monday have made two more arrest in connection with the alleged murder of four persons whose bodies were recovered at Umpleng on July 6.
East Jaintia Hills SP,Giri Prasad M informed that three persons have been arrested so far. He said that the details of the arrested persons are not being disclosed in the interest of investigation.
Investigation is ongoing to trace and to arrest the other person(s) involved in the case, the SP said
The four deceased were identified by their family members include Ravi Rai (23) of Patha Elam, Nepal, Rajesh Rai (26) from Koshi, Anchal, Nepal and Nasar Kyndait (33) of Dkhiah East Pohshnong, East Jaintia Hills District and  Loba Tamang.

Previous article
Singapore faces increasingly aging society with dropping birth rate
Next article
Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 22
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said adequate priority will be given to vehicles carrying fruits...
NATIONAL

Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

Ahmedabad, July 15:The Adani Group on Monday said it has joined hands with the Madhya Pradesh government to...
NATIONAL

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh issued a public apology after facing backlash from disability...
NATIONAL

Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 22

New Delhi, July 15: A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said...

Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 15:The Adani Group on Monday said it...

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh...
Load more

Popular news

Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said...

Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 15:The Adani Group on Monday said it...

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img