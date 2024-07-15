2 more arrested in connection with EJH multi murder case

Shillong, JUly 15: The East Jaintia Hills police on Monday have made two more arrest in connection with the alleged murder of four persons whose bodies were recovered at Umpleng on July 6.

East Jaintia Hills SP,Giri Prasad M informed that three persons have been arrested so far. He said that the details of the arrested persons are not being disclosed in the interest of investigation.

Investigation is ongoing to trace and to arrest the other person(s) involved in the case, the SP said

The four deceased were identified by their family members include Ravi Rai (23) of Patha Elam, Nepal, Rajesh Rai (26) from Koshi, Anchal, Nepal and Nasar Kyndait (33) of Dkhiah East Pohshnong, East Jaintia Hills District and Loba Tamang.