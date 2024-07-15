Contribution of Filmmakers in Meghalaya’s New OTT Platform overlooked

Editor,

I am writing to share my thoughts on the recent launch of Meghalaya’s first OTT platform, which was celebrated with much enthusiasm and included an awards segment for content creators. This initiative, alongside a collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe for musicians, is indeed commendable. However, I must ask: what about the filmmakers who have significantly contributed to our society through their art?

As a student of mass media aspiring to be a filmmaker, I had high hopes that Hello Meghalaya would provide opportunities for filmmakers like us who are looking for a platform to showcase our work. If Hello Meghalaya focuses primarily on content created by influencers, it is a significant letdown for filmmakers struggling to recover their expenses in the current state of the industry. We want to create meaningful films that influence society positively, and we invest years in film school to hone our craft—not to produce content with mobile phones or GoPro cameras. If Hello Meghalaya continues to prioritize content shot with minimal equipment, the future looks bleak for aspiring filmmakers.

Historically, filmmakers have managed to produce and release their films in theatres, even before the concepts of content creators and influencers emerged. Films were the primary influencers during those times. Now, with the rise of OTT platforms, it seems films are being overlooked. Despite numerous challenges, filmmakers continue to create films with substantial budgets. Can you imagine an OTT platform without films or web series? Can an OTT platform survive solely on content from influencers and music videos? We should not turn Hello Meghalaya into another YouTube of our state.

Filmmakers from our state have achieved remarkable feats, bringing accolades to Meghalaya and making us proud on international platforms. The recent Garo film “Rapture” is a prime example, being the first Garo film released in 150 theatres across France. Our Chief Minister, being Garo himself, should be well aware of this achievement. Furthermore, Pradip Kurbah’s “Iewduh” was the first film from India to win the Kim Jiseok Award at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. His earlier work, “Onaatah,” was also significant enough for a Khasi film to be remade in Marathi.

Despite these accomplishments, it is disheartening to note that both the Chief Minister and the Minister of Tourism seem to overlook the contributions of our filmmakers. During the OTT platform launch, the CM spoke about including the Garo and Khasi languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. However, isn’t it true that our films, which have won four National Awards in both Khasi and Garo, have already significantly contributed to the recognition and promotion of these languages?

The new OTT platform should not only cater to content creators but also prioritize cinema. Filmmaking involves immense pain, dedication, and hard work. It is a medium that profoundly impacts society and often requires a different set of skills and commitment compared to content creation. Consider the budgets involved: content created by influencers often requires minimal financial investment compared to the substantial budgets needed to produce films. If the OTT platform is primarily for content creators, then films and web series should not feature on the platform at all.

This is not to undermine the efforts of content creators but rather to highlight the need for balanced recognition. The contributions of filmmakers to our society are immense and deserve equal acknowledgment and support. Let us not ignore the vital role that cinema plays in our cultural and social landscape.

I hope this letter will prompt a broader discussion about the importance of cinema and the need to support our filmmakers.

Yours etc.,

Damang Kharbuli,

Shillong -3

Health Policy, Prevention or Cure

Editor,

I’m sure many of us remember when we were kids, growing up singing and playing to this popular nursery rhyme “Ring a Ring o’ Roses, Pocket full of Posies……” holding hands while moving in a circle and falling to the ground. The origin of this song has often been associated ( although some may dispute it) with the Great Plague which ravaged London, England from 1665- 1666 that killed tens of thousands of the city’s population. The ‘pocket full of posies’ , a bunch of pleasant-smelling flowers and herbs were originally thought to be preventive or an anti-plague defense but later became purely decorative for Judges and Mayors attending civic functions.

Over the years, much medical and administrative thought was given to ways in which the plague could be prevented. Some of the preventive steps taken by the authorities were, not to allow unwholesome food to be exposed and sold in any shops and markets, to encourage better sanitation and cleanliness including covering of open drains and construction of a better sewage system. Then in later years one of the most significant preventive steps to improve the health of the people was the provision of potable water to every household throughout the country allowing people to drink water straight from the tap.

Even while great effort is being taken to improve and advance medical science to find ways and means to prevent another Black Death and to find a cure for all known human sickness even to this day, preventive measures should also be a priority while formulating a health policy in the state and country as a whole.

The articles of many prominent writers appearing in this daily from time to time and the findings of FKJGP on the poor quality of drinking water supplied to the residence of the capital city Shillong and its suburbs in particular should be a wake-up call for the government on the importance of providing potable water to the people of Meghalaya as a preventive health policy, that should be taken up on a war footing . Giving annual financial awards for maintaining cleanliness in localities, villages and towns besides environment protection through creation of green belts for citizens’ outdoor activities , a reserved forest in New Shillong and Law Kyntang (sacred groves) for every major towns and village or cluster of villages should be another priority for the government to implement a preventive health policy.

Finally taking a cue from a healthy elderly gentleman (L) H.G. Sanderson Diengdoh whom I met many years ago and who managed the Crinoline Swimming Pool then, his take on good health is to cultivate good habits to help counter bad ones.

Yours etc.,

Michael N. Syiem,

Via email